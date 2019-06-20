Man pleads not guilty to threat over phone code

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to kill someone over a cell phone passcode is pleading not guilty.

Jose Luis Delgado Jr., 20 of Plainview, is charged with 2nd degree assault and threats of violence. Rochester police say Delgado pulled out a knife and machete and jabbed at the victim when he refused to tell Delgado the phone code.

A trial is set to begin on September 3.