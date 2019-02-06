Man pleads not guilty to third charge of domestic abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for domestic abuse three times in seven months is pleading not guilty.
William High Bear, 52, is accused of hitting a woman in the nose, causing swelling and bleeding. He was arrested on January 10 after the alleged assault happened in the 3000 block of 4th Street SW. High Bear was also arrested for domestic abuse in July and October of 2018.
His trial is scheduled to begin on March 12.
