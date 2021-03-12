Man pleads not guilty to stealing trucks and trailers in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa - A man accused of stealing two trucks and two trailers full of scrap metal is pleading not guilty.

Dustin Daniel Harris, 33 of Fort Dodge, is charged with second degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, driving while barred, and driving while license was revoked for two separate incidents in Hancock County.

Law enforcement says Harris stole a pickup truck in rural Kanawha on January 24 and spray painted the truck a different color. Harris is also accused of stealing a truck and two trailers full of scrap iron in Corwith on February 4.

A trial on for both crimes is set to begin on May 12.