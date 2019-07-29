Clear

Man pleads not guilty to stealing from a Howard County woman again

Justin Hoehn Justin Hoehn

Got probation in 2016 for using her credit card info.

CRESCO, Iowa – Trial is set for a man charged with stealing from a Howard County woman for a second time.

Justin Thomas Hoehn, 36 of Lawler, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree theft and identity theft. He’s accused of making unauthorized charges to a Cresco woman’s checking account over the course of three years. Investigations say Hoehn stole over $3,000 in that way.

His trial is scheduled to start on October 30.

Hoehn was already convicted of making unauthorized charges to the same woman’s credit card and got two years of probation in 2016. Authorities say they believe he got her checking account number the same time he got her credit card information.

