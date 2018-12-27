Clear
Man pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City Fleet Farm

Timothy Williams Timothy Williams

Accused of shoplifting over $1,000 worth of tools.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shoplifting over $1,000 worth of tools is pleading not guilty.

Timothy Charles Williams, 29 of Springville, is charged with 2nd degree theft as a habitual offender. He was arrested on November 6 after law enforcement says he entered the Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City and stuffed $1,273.64 worth of tools inside a mail box package. Williams is accused of taping up the package, buying the mail box and then leaving the store without paying for the tools.

His trial is set to begin on March 3, 2019.

