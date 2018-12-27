MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shoplifting over $1,000 worth of tools is pleading not guilty.
Timothy Charles Williams, 29 of Springville, is charged with 2nd degree theft as a habitual offender. He was arrested on November 6 after law enforcement says he entered the Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City and stuffed $1,273.64 worth of tools inside a mail box package. Williams is accused of taping up the package, buying the mail box and then leaving the store without paying for the tools.
His trial is set to begin on March 3, 2019.
Related Content
- Man pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City Fleet Farm
- 2 arrested for allegedly stealing mower from Mason City Mills Fleet Farm
- Mason City man pleads guilty to trespass
- Man files lawsuit for not being able to use wheelchair to exit Mason City Fleet Farm
- Most read of 2017: Man denied use of motorized scooter leaving Mason City Fleet Farm
- Mason City couple pleads guilty to forgery
- Final sentence in Fleet Farm shoplifting
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to robbery
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to cheating the government
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to bike theft sting
Scroll for more content...