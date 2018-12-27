MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen is pleading not guilty.
Justin Joseph Haubrich, 26, is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse. Authorities say he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old between April and September and was aware of the victim’s age at the time.
Haubrich is scheduled to stand trial starting January 29, 2019.
Related Content
- Man pleads not guilty to sex with teen
- Wright County man pleads guilty to sex with teen
- Olmsted County sex offender pleads guilty again
- Long-time sex crime fugitive pleads guilty
- Rochester teen pleads guilty to robbery
- North Iowa teen pleads guilty again
- Scarville teen pleads guilty to burglary
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charge
- Former Britt man pleads not guilty to sex abuse
- Texas man pleads not guilty to southern Minnesota sex abuse
Scroll for more content...