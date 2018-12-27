Clear
Man pleads not guilty to sex with teen

Law enforcement says he knew victim was underage.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen is pleading not guilty.
Justin Joseph Haubrich, 26, is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse. Authorities say he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old between April and September and was aware of the victim’s age at the time.
Haubrich is scheduled to stand trial starting January 29, 2019.

