Man pleads not guilty to robbery outside Apache Mall

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over an alleged assault and robbery in the parking lot of Apache Mall.

Elvis Joko Porte, 30 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery and 1st degree tampering with a witness. Rochester police say Porte approached another man outside Apache mall on the afternoon on July 29, punched him several times in the back, and then took the victim’s backpack containing several cell phones and an airsoft gun.

Polices say Porte then threatened a witness as he left the parking lot. Court documents state that after his arrest, Porte admitted to arguing with the victim over money the victim owed him.

No trial date has been set in this case due to the COVID pandemic.