Man pleads not guilty to punching Rochester Walmart worker

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading not guilty to punching a Walmart employee.

Denard Demarco Ellis, 30 of Rochester, was arrested for allegedly attacking the 53-year-old female worker on June 6. Rochester police say Ellis got upset when he tried to cash a check and was told the Walmart customer service desk was closed.

Ellis is accused of punching the woman in the face, causing her to fall and hit her head on the floor.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday to third-degree assault. No trial date has been scheduled.