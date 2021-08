MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of pulling out a loaded handgun during a neighborhood dispute is pleading not guilty.

Steve Rodolfo Ibarra, 59 of Mason City, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities say Ibarra was arrested on June 13 after he pulled out a loaded 9mm handgun and pointed it at a neighbor in the 1000 block of 12th Street NE.

Ibarra’s trial is scheduled to begin on October 26 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.