MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man charged with prostitution is pleading not guilty.

Pierce Douglas Lensing, 23 of Floyd, is accused of trying to solicit sex over the internet. He’s also charged with bringing drugs into a correctional facility and failure to comply with sex offender registry requirements.

Mason City police say Lensing sent lewd messages through Facebook Messenger and brought marijuana and a pipe into Beje Clark.

His trial is scheduled to start on November 24.