Man pleads not guilty to possession of possible deadly drug in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to multiple crimes stemming from an October traffic stop on Interstate 35.

Oronde Kiman Lowery, 36 of Hopkins, MN, was pulled over in Cerro Gordo County on October 5 for allegedly doing 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. Law enforcement says a search of Lowery’s vehicle found a stolen handgun, marijuana, and several large bags of what appeared to be Oxycotin pills organized by stamp and color. Investigators said they suspected the pills actually contained deadly Fentanyl.

Lowery has pleaded not guilty to intent to deliver controlled substances, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 4, 2022.