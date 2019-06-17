Clear

Man pleads not guilty to murder of northeast Iowa baby

Dean Hettinger

Authorities say child died after receiving 36 rib fractures.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEST UNION, Iowa – A Fayette County man is pleading not guilty in the death of a four-month-old child.

Dean Alan Hettinger, 23 of Westgate, is charged with 1st degree murder and child endangerment. His trial is scheduled to start on August 7.

Authorities say Hettinger was taking care of Holten Smith when the baby suffered 36 rib fractures and brain injuries. Holten smith was taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner on April 29, 2018, when his guardians reported the child was have seizures. The boy was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and died on May 27, 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr Oz: Dealing with anxiety

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Hiawatha Homes

Image

Tracking AM Fog and PM Rain

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Image

Cleaning up after flooding

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: After heavy rain this weekend, more is on the way

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Community Events