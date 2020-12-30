Man pleads not guilty to multiple child porn charges in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A former Dodge Center man is pleading not guilty to 11 charges of child pornography while eight more are still pending.

David Matthew Buenvenida, 27 and now of Minneapolis, was arrested in September after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office searched his home. Investigators say they had reason to believe Buenvenida was in possession of child porn and court documents list nine images of child porn Buenvenida allegedly sent to another person.

In October, local investigators said they found another image of child porn on Buenvenida’s cell phone and federal authorities said they connected Buenvenida to additional images of child porn found online.

Buenvenida pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one count of possession of child porn and 10 counts of disseminating child pornography. All charges are felonies. No trial date has been set. He has not yet entered a plea to an additional eight counts of disseminating child porn, 3rd degree damage to property, and driving after license revoked.