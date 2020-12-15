Man pleads not guilty to knife threat at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to kill a security guard is pleading not guilty.

Abdinajib Mohamed Warsame, 33 of Rochester, was arrested on September 29 and charged with threats of violence.

Rochester police say they were called to Meadow Park Apartments after a security guard reported a group of people smoking and drinking in the laundry room. Officer say when the group refused to leave, Warsame allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the guard, who then pepper sprayed Warsame before police arrived.

No trial date has been set in this case due to the coronavirus pandemic.