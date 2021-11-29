Man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, setting fire to Pine Island home

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of abducting a woman and then setting fire to a home in Pine Island is pleading not guilty.

Michael Steven Drury, 52 of Rochester, was arrested on October 21 and charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, second-degree assault, and first-degree arson.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Drury kidnapped an ex-girlfriend while she was at a friend’s house, pulling her outside and telling her to get in her car. Court documents state Drury made the woman drive down Highway 52, threatening to crash the car into a bridge and punching the woman in the head before telling her to take the Oronoco exit.

The Sheriff’s Office says Drury and his victim went to her home in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue SW, where the woman escaped but Drury remained inside as Goodhue County law enforcement arrived at the scene. After surrounding the home, deputies say Drury yelled out the window he was going to burn the place down and started a fire in the kitchen.

Court documents state Drury eventually tried to leave the home through the garage and had to be tasered before being arrested, during which Drury allegedly kicked a deputy in the shin.

No trial date has been scheduled.