Man pleads not guilty to intentional collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of deliberately crashing into another vehicle is pleading not guilty.

James Leslie Wilder, 47 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault, harassment, domestic assault, criminal vehicular operation, and DWI.

Rochester police say Wilder assaulted a woman on January 2 and she then ran into the Kwik Trip and 20th S. Broadway. Officers say as the woman left in a vehicle, Wilder intentionally collided with it. Court documents state Wilder had a blood alcohol level of .21, more than twice the legal limit, when he was booked and tested at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

No trial date has been set.