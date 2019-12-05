Man pleads not guilty to escaping arrest four times in Olmsted and Fillmore counties

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former fugitive is pleading not guilty to five crimes over six months.

Brian Keith Rathbun, 53 of Lewiston, is charged in Olmsted County with three counts of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 5th degree drug possession, and driving after cancellation.

Rochester police say Rathbun first evaded arrest on March 8 after being seen driving in a suspicious manner in an area where multiple businesses had recently been burglarized. Police say Rathbun sped away from a traffic stop, then abandoned his vehicle and was tracked through the snow by a K9 officer. A glass drug pipe and a substance believed to be methamphetamine was found in Rathbun’s vehicle.

The next incident occurred on May 13, when an Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy says he drew his gun because he was afraid Rathbun would run him over in a van. That led to another car chase where law enforcement stopped their pursuit after what they described as Rathbun’s high-speed and reckless efforts to escape.

Then on September 17, Rochester police say Rathbun was found asleep in a gold minivan on the side of the road. Court documents state that while an officer was questioning him, Rathbun drove off and again avoided capture.

Rathbun was finally apprehended on October 4.

In addition to the Olmsted County charges, Rathbun is accused in Fillmore County of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence, driving after cancellation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report on October 1 of Rathbun being seen in Wykoff and Investigators tried to catch him for his multiple outstanding warrants. Court documents say that led to a car chase where Rathbun nearly hit a squad car. Law enforcement says Rathbun eventually lost both passenger side tires after driving over spike strips but continued to drive in to Rochester, where he escaped arrest but his vehicle was located. Court documents state two shotguns and drug paraphernalia was found in Rathbun’s vehicle.

Olmsted County trials for Rathbun are set to begin on January 13, 2020, and April 20, 2020. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges in Fillmore County.