Man pleads not guilty to drug and sex crimes

Separate trials to be held in 2019.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of sexual assault and drug dealing is pleading not guilty to both crimes.

Tracy Michael Brooks, 49 of Rochester, was first arrested in May. A Rochester police officer stopped Brooks for a traffic violation and says a search of his vehicle discovered crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Brooks was arrested again in September after a woman accused him of rape. She told Rochester police Brooks took her to a hotel room where she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Brooks while someone else video recorded the rape.

Brooks is pleading not guilty to 1st degree drug sales, 2nd and 5th degree drug possession, and two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. The drug trial is scheduled to start on June 5, 2019, and the rape trial is set to begin on April 29, 2019.

Community Events