Man pleads not guilty to dealing three kinds of narcotics

MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities say he was caught with three different kind of narcotics. He’s pleading not guilty.

Todd Aaron Howard Hamilton Sutton Jr., 28 of Mason City, was arrested around 1:48 am on March 16 in Clear Lake. Court documents state he was searched and found with individually wrapped packages of cocaine, marijuana, and ecstasy.

On Tuesday, Sutton pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver. Sutton has waived his right to a speedy trial and no date has been scheduled.