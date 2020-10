ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of dealing drugs near a school is pleading not guilty.

Yahye Abdi Mohamed, 22 of Rochester, was arrested on May 9 and charged with 4th and 5th degree sale of marijuana and 5th degree controlled substance crime. Rochester police say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of 17th Avenue NW and found Mohamed had marijuana in a school zone.

No trial date has been set.