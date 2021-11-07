Man pleads not guilty to crime spree at North Iowa Fairgrouds

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered to a rash of crimes at the North Iowa Fairgrounds.

Justin Lee Holt, 45 of Mason City, is charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, attempted third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Holt is accused of stealing a dump truck, damaging an ATM, damaging the Mason City Motor Speedway, breaking off doorknobs, breaking windows, disconnecting phone lines, and stealing an automated defibrillator. These crimes all occurred on October 7.

Holt’s trial is scheduled to start on December 7.