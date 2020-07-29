Man pleads not guilty to child sex crimes in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man is pleading not guilty to multiple child sex crimes in Dodge County.

Daniel Raymond Anderson, 36 of Cannon Falls, entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to three counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Anderson is accused of having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13 in Dodge Center and investigators say there is home surveillance video of some of the crime.

Anderson was arrested in April after the victim’s parent contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for September 30.