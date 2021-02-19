Man pleads not guilty to attempted armed break-in in Hampton

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Fort Dodge man accused of trying to break into a Hampton home is pleading not guilty.

Austin Taylor Lee Hogan, 30, is charged with 1st degree attempted burglary-going armed with intent.

Police say they were called to an address on 7th Avenue NE just after 1 am on January 22. A woman told them a man with a gun was trying to get into her home through the back porch.

Officers say they arrived to find an “obviously intoxicated and confrontational” Hogan who repeatedly refused to obey commands. Court documents state Hogan was pinned to the ground and handcuffed and a loaded .45 caliber handgun was found on the back porch.

A trial is now scheduled to begin on April 6 in Franklin County District Court.