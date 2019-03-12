Man pleads not guilty to assault that sliced off an ear

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of severing his roommate’s ear is pleading not guilty.

Miguel Arturo Erives, 24 of Rochester, is charged with 3rd degree assault and two counts of domestic assault. Police say Erives had an argument with his roommate on November 17, 2018, and wound up punching the roommate, throwing glass bottles at him, and hitting him with a guitar.

Pollice say the argument began over Erives claiming his victim owed him $3,000.

No trial date has been set. The roommate’s ear had to be stitched back on his head.