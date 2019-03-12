ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of severing his roommate’s ear is pleading not guilty.
Miguel Arturo Erives, 24 of Rochester, is charged with 3rd degree assault and two counts of domestic assault. Police say Erives had an argument with his roommate on November 17, 2018, and wound up punching the roommate, throwing glass bottles at him, and hitting him with a guitar.
Pollice say the argument began over Erives claiming his victim owed him $3,000.
No trial date has been set. The roommate’s ear had to be stitched back on his head.
Related Content
- Man pleads not guilty to assault that sliced off an ear
- Minnesota man pleads guilty in Osage assault
- Homeless man pleads guilty to Rochester assault
- Rochester man pleads guilty to domestic assault
- Forest City man pleads guilty to assaults
- Austin man pleads guilty to assaulting roommates
- Juan Bendickson pleads not guilty to assault
- Winona man pleads guilty to Wisconsin sexual assault
- Austin man pleads not guilty in grocery store assault
- Buffalo Center man pleads not guilty to burglary and assault
Scroll for more content...