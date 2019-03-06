Man pleads not guilty to assault and stalking in Stewartville

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after police say an argument over drugs escalated is pleading not guilty.

Matthew Ryan Judy, 30 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault, stalking, and domestic assault. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Judy got into an argument with some over being involved in drug use on January 16 in Stewartville. Deputies say Judy had an 8-inch metal blade and tried to get to the other person inside a home.

His trial is scheduled to begin on August 6.