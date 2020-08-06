Man pleads not guilty to Rochester robbery attempt

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis is pleading not guilty to an attempted robbery in Rochester.

Nathan Scott Robinson, 40, is charged with attempted simple robbery, 5th degree drug possession, tampering with a motor vehicle, and entering a motor vehicle without permission.

Rochester police say a woman saw Robinson going through her car in the 2100 block of Valkyrie Drive NW on August 2, 2019. The woman told investigators when she went to confront Robinson, he tried to take her purse and keys but failed and then ran away. Police later arrested Robinson and say he had 1.41 grams of methamphetamine with him.

No trial date has been set.