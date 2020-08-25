Man pleads not guilty to Rochester drive-thru assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Dodge Center man pleads not guilty over an attack at a Rochester Burger King.

Kareem Isaiah Hollins, 21, is charged with stalking, two counts of domestic abuse, two counts of domestic assault, fleeing a peace officer, and obstructing the legal process. Police say Hollins and Emily Busho, 22 of Ellendale, attacked two people waiting in the drive-thru at the Marion Road SE Burger King on June 14. Hollins allegedly grabbed the victim’s car keys and left, then resisted arrest and gave one officer a bloody nose.

No trial date has been set for Hollins due to the COVID-18 pandemic.

Busho was ticketed for 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.