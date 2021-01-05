Man pleads not guilty to Mason City crime spree

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with multiple thefts around Mason City is pleading not guilty.

James Jay Eden, 29 of Mason City, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, 3rd degree burglary, two count of 2nd degree theft, and three counts of 3rd degree theft.

He’s accused of burglarizing a storage unit at East Side Storage in Mason City on November 8, 2020. Authorities say the following stolen items were also found at Eden’s home:

Electric bicycle taken from the 800 block of 15th Street SE.

Tools, heaters, fuel cans, and a cooler taken from the 1600 block of 12th Street NE.

Riding lawn mower taken from the 900 block of 7th Street SE.

Chips and cheese sauce taken from the Muse Norris Softball Complex concession stand.

Snow blower taken from the 00 block of Kentucky Court.

The thefts allegedly happened between July 26 and November 17 in 2020.

Eden’s trial is scheduled to start on March 23, 2021.