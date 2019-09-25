Clear

Man pleads not guilty to Mason City business vandalism

Accused of spray painting and writing on the walls.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 1:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of vandalized downtown businesses in Mason City is pleading not guilty.

Bill John Grouette Jr., 36 of Mason City, was arrested August 25 after police investigated property damage throughout the month. Officers say nearly $2,500 in damage was done by spray painting and writing on the walls of Dollar General, Music Man Apartments, the old Shopko Building, and Atlas Storage.

Grouette has pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree criminal mischief. His trial is scheduled to begin on October 29.

