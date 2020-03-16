Man pleads not guilty to Floyd County sex crimes

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of multiple child sex crimes.

Cortavius Dantez Benford, 23 of Charles City, is charged with three counts of lascivious acts with a child, exhibition of obscene material to a minor, and enticing a minor for sexual purposes. Law enforcement says these crimes happened in the fall and early winter of 2019 in Floyd county and involved a young teenage victim.

Benford’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 28.