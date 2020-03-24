Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man pleads not guilty to Charles City burglary

Joshua Collings
Joshua Collings

Authorities say he was found with over $1,500 in stolen property.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 1:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Rudd man is pleading not guilty to burglarizing a Charles city building.

Joshua Douglas Collings, 21, is charged with 3rd degree burglary and 2nd degree theft. Law enforcement says he forced his way inside a building in the 800 block of 4th Street on June 20, 2019, and was found with more than $1,500 in property stolen from that building.

A trial is set to begin on April 16 in Floyd County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Channel One Bank packing emergency boxes

Image

Supporting local restaurants during Coronavirus pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 3/23 2

Image

Minnesota swimmer keeps reality in perspective

Image

Rochester making moves to help homeless population

Image

Unemployment in Iowa

Image

Investors stay focused on your plan

Image

Parks and Rec Events canceled

Community Events