Man pleads not guilty to Charles City burglary

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Rudd man is pleading not guilty to burglarizing a Charles city building.
Joshua Douglas Collings, 21, is charged with 3rd degree burglary and 2nd degree theft. Law enforcement says he forced his way inside a building in the 800 block of 4th Street on June 20, 2019, and was found with more than $1,500 in property stolen from that building.
A trial is set to begin on April 16 in Floyd County District Court.
