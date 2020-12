MASON CITY, Iowa – A Butler County man is pleading not guilty to a sex crime in Cerro Gordo County.

Dylan Michael Jones, 23 of Clarksville, is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse. He’s accused of committing a sex act with a 15-year-old victim in November. Authorities say Jones knew the age of his victim before committing the act.

Jones entered a not guilty plea Tuesday. A trial is scheduled to start on April 6, 2021.