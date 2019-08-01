Man pleads not guilty to Albert Lea shotgun threats

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of taking a shotgun to Lou-Rich after being fired is pleading not guilty.

Phillip Jonathan Martinez, 37 of Emmons, is charged with two felony counts of threats of violence. Court documents indicate he entered a not guilty plea Thursday in Freeborn County District Court. No trial date has been set.

Albert Lea police say Martinez was fired from Lou-Rich the morning of July 16 and returned later that day armed with a shotgun and asking about his former supervisor. Police say there is surveillance video of Martinez walking through Lou-Rich with a shotgun on his shoulder. Witnesses say Martinez then left before police arrived.

Officers say they went to the home where Martinez was living on Fountain Street and encountered his girlfriend. She reportedly told police that Martinez asked her if she wanted to “end it” and offered to shoot her in the face and then shoot himself.

Police say they then arrested Martinez when he left the house with a shotgun in his possession.