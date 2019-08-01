ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of taking a shotgun to Lou-Rich after being fired is pleading not guilty.
Phillip Jonathan Martinez, 37 of Emmons, is charged with two felony counts of threats of violence. Court documents indicate he entered a not guilty plea Thursday in Freeborn County District Court. No trial date has been set.
Albert Lea police say Martinez was fired from Lou-Rich the morning of July 16 and returned later that day armed with a shotgun and asking about his former supervisor. Police say there is surveillance video of Martinez walking through Lou-Rich with a shotgun on his shoulder. Witnesses say Martinez then left before police arrived.
Officers say they went to the home where Martinez was living on Fountain Street and encountered his girlfriend. She reportedly told police that Martinez asked her if she wanted to “end it” and offered to shoot her in the face and then shoot himself.
Police say they then arrested Martinez when he left the house with a shotgun in his possession.
Related Content
- Man pleads not guilty to Albert Lea shotgun threats
- Albert lea man pleads guilty to gunfire
- Man accused of shotgun threat at Albert Lea business charged with terroristic threats
- Albert Lea man now pleading guilty in two states
- Geneva man pleads guilty in Albert Lea disturbance
- Albert Lea man pleads guilty to North Iowa car chase
- Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to aggravated robbery
- Albert Lea man pleads guilty in Mower County
- Albert Lea man pleads guilty to robbery and resisting arrest
- Man pleads not guilty to Albert Lea burglary/assault