Man pleads not guilty to Albert Lea burglary/assault

Brice Mulholland Brice Mulholland

Accused of attack after his girlfriend moves out.

Posted: May 30, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of a violent break-in is pleading not guilty.

Brice Lee Mulholland, 36 of Bricelyn, is charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary and one count of 5th degree assault. Albert Lea police say Mulholland entered a home in the 1000 block of St. John Avenue on April 25, kicked open a bedroom door and attacked a man lying on the bed, punching him in the face.

According to court documents, a woman in the bedroom with the victim was Mulholland’s ex-girlfriend and had moved out of Mulholland’s home earlier in the day. Two other people in the home reported seeing Mulholland there.

Albert Lea police say when they questioned Mulholland, he denied being at the home.

No trial date has been set.

