Man pleads not guilty in alleged machete attack in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after a fight involving a machete is pleading not guilty.
Michael Galen Riess, 40 of Zumbro Falls, is charged with threats of violence and two counts of 2nd degree assault.
He was taken into custody on July 31 after Olmsted County law enforcement responded to a report of a man chasing another man. Riess is accused of following a man on a motorcycle and trying to run him over before they stopped near East Circle Drive and Silver Creek Road NW. Riess then allegedly grabbed a machete from his vehicle while confronting the motorcycle rider.
Investigators say Riess claimed he was defending himself. His trial is scheduled to start on February 18, 2020.
