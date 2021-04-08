Man pleads not guilty in Rochester police chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After a pandemic delay and a second arrest, a plea is finally entered over a Rochester police pursuit.

Conrad William Jopp, 24, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI, and driving after revocation. He was initially arrested on March 15, 2020.

Rochester police say they were called around 11:45 pm about a traffic complaint near Countrywood Drive in Marion Township. Court documents say Jopp refused to pull over, drove through a yard, turned around and started driving toward a police vehicle.

Police say an officer turned his spotlight on Jopp and stopped the pursuit. Law enforcement says Jopp’s vehicle was spotted again near 4th Street and finally disabled in the parking lot of Denny’s when a deputy ran his vehicle into the rear of Jopp’s car, damaging its back tires.

No trial date has been set. Court proceedings against Jopp were delayed first by the coronavirus pandemic and them when Jopp failed to appear for a court hearing. He was picked up on an outstanding warrant six months later.