Man pleads not guilty in Olmsted County crash that nearly killed a child

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea has been entered in a collision that seriously injury a 3-year-old girl.

Joshua Michael Jacobson, 39 of Oronoco, is charged with four counts of criminal vehicular operation. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says on November 14, 2019, Jacobson crashed into the vehicle driven by Kathryn Mckenzie, 34, at the intersection of 85th St. and 70th Ave. NE in Farmington Township.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Mckenzie’s 3-year-old daughter Evelyn was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Deputy Tracey Pagel performed CPR on Evelyn for at least 20 minutes until help arrived. The child was flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital, where she was revived.

The Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Mckenzie was properly buckled in the backseat of her mother’s car when they were hit by Jacobson. Deputies say Jacobson admitted to using methamphetamine two days before the crash and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant at the scene.

No trial date has been set.