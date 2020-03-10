Clear

Man pleads not guilty in Mitchell County Jeep/buggy collision

Buggy driver suffered serious injuries.

OSAGE, Iowa – A Riceville man is pleading not guilty in a February crash that injured someone in a buggy.

Ronald Joseph Mayer, 66, is charged with two counts of serious injury by vehicle for the February 7 collision between his Jeep and the buggy driven by Christian Bontreger of Riceville. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 4500 block of Walnut Avenue.

Bontreger was transported to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with serious head and leg injuries.

A sheriff’s deputy said he could smell alcohol on Mayer and court documents state that Mayer’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash measured between .135 and .143, far above the legal limit. Mayer reportedly admitted to having a couple of glasses of vodka and 7Up.

Authorities say Mayer has a previous OWI conviction in June 2009.

His trial is scheduled to begin on May 6.

