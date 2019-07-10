Clear

Man pleads not guilty in Mason City van crash that hurt four

Police say one passenger suffered a broken jaw, pelvis, and vertebrae.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a van crash that injured four people, one seriously, is pleading not guilty.

Court documents state D’Ario Jerrid Cryer Sr., 24 of Waterloo, is facing two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury and two counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury for the May 2 crash on 12th Street NW in Mason City.

Police say one passenger suffered a broken jaw, several fractured vertebrae, and a fractured pelvis among other injuries. Three other passengers received minor injuries. Police say Cryer had a blood alcohol level of .137 at the time of the crash.

A trial is now set to begin on August 27.

