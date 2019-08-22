Man pleads not guilty for gunfire in Austin park

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested after reports of gunfire in a city park is pleading not guilty.
Pleh Reh, 25 of Austin, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm within a park. He was arrested on July 17 after Austin police responded to calls about shots fired in Todd Park. Officers stopped a series of vehicles they believed were connected to the gunfire and say they found a .38 caliber handgun in one of them. That’s the same caliber as spent shells found in the park.
Reh was the driver of the vehicle where the gun was found.
Investigators say this appears to be a case where an argument between two groups escalated into shots being fired into the air.
Reh’s trial is scheduled to begin January 6, 2020.
