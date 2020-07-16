Man pleads guilty to two counts of attempted murder for shooting of officer Arik Matson

WASECA, Minn. - The man who critically injured a southern Minnesota police officer will be sentenced to 35 years in prison after he pled guilty to two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Tyler Janovsky entered the plea this week in the shooting that left officer Arik Matson critically injured.

The Waseca Police Department said officers were called to the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE in Waseca in January for a suspicious person with a flashlight in area backyards. Officers say they made contact with Janovsky, 27 of Waseca, on a back balcony.

Janovsky reportedly left the balcony for the roof of an attached garage. Officer Arik Matson, Sergeant Timothy Schroeder, and Captain Kris Markeson surrounded the house.

Court documents state Janovsky fired a shot at a fourth police officer on the balcony, Andrew Harren, but missed. Janovsky then allegedly shot at Officer Matson and hit him in the head.

Police exchanged gunfire with Janovsky, with Janovsky shooting at Sergeant Schroeder before Janovsky was struck by police bullets.

A black handgun was found near Janovsky.