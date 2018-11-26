Man pleads guilty to threatening child with a knife

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a child with a knife is pleading guilty.
Darren Dwayne Sandberg-Karnes, 32 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of terroristic threats. He was arrested on September 12 in Adams after his then girlfriend reported Sandberg-Karnes threatening her young child.
According to court documents, the woman told Mower County sheriff’s deputies that after she told Sandberg-Karnes she wanted to break up, he came into the bedroom, waved a steak knife over her child, and said “Let’s take care of this now.” The woman says Sandberg-Karnes had previously used the knife to carve a heart on his arm.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 5, 2019.
