Man pleads guilty to threatening child with a knife

Darren Sandberg-Karnes Darren Sandberg-Karnes

Woman says it happened after an argument.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 2:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a child with a knife is pleading guilty.

Darren Dwayne Sandberg-Karnes, 32 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of terroristic threats. He was arrested on September 12 in Adams after his then girlfriend reported Sandberg-Karnes threatening her young child.

According to court documents, the woman told Mower County sheriff’s deputies that after she told Sandberg-Karnes she wanted to break up, he came into the bedroom, waved a steak knife over her child, and said “Let’s take care of this now.” The woman says Sandberg-Karnes had previously used the knife to carve a heart on his arm.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 5, 2019.

