Man pleads guilty to threatening a Freeborn County employee

Authorities say he confronted the worker over mowing practices.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 1:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a Freeborn County employee is pleading guilty.

Brian George Boettcher, 64 of Walters, has entered a guilty plea to one count of threats of violence. Authorities say he had a confrontation with a county employee on July 16.

Court documents state Boettcher pulled in front of the employee as he was mowing along County Highway 17. Authorities say after the county employee took a photo of him, Boettcher began yelling about grass in the road and waving a claw hammer at the employee.

The employee told investigators he was afraid Boettcher could have seriously injured or killed him.

A sentencing date has been sent for January 11, 2019.

