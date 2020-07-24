Man pleads guilty to threatening Mower County law enforcement

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Stewartville man is pleading guilty to a dangerous confrontation with law enforcement in Mower County.

Leonard LeRoy Thielen Jr., 57, entered a guilty plea Friday to a felony charge of terroristic threats. Thielen was arrested on June 17, 2018, after an incident in Pine Lawn Park in Grand Meadow.

Police say they saw two vehicles parked in the camping area of the park and Thielen and a woman sitting at a table. Officers ran a check on the vehicles and found one belonged to Thielen and the other belonged to a woman who had a no-contact order against Thielen.

Police say they talked to Thielen and told him they thought he was violating the no-contact order, at which point Thielen began walking away and officers followed. Court documents state Thielen became angry, threatened to kill himself or force police to shoot him, jumped over a barbwire fence, and began running into a soybean field.

Police followed and say Thielen then pulled out a knife, pointed it at an officer, and told police to shoot him. Thielen also reportedly threatened to harm himself with the knife.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and after talking with Thielen for about an hour, he surrendered the knife and was taken into custody.

A sentencing hearing is now set for October 8.