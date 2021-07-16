Man pleads guilty to stealing items from vacant Albert Lea home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A guilty plea is entered over the burglary of a vacant home.

Keng Hang, 31 of Albert Lea, was arrested in June 2020 and accused of second-degree burglary and third-degree possession of methamphetamine. Authorities say Hang illegally entered a vacant home on Stevens Street in Albert Lea and stole many personal items, including checkbooks, clothing, and jewelry.

Albert Lea police say the burglary was discovered when luggage was found at Motel 6 containing the stolen property. Investigators say Hang was identified as a person seen with the luggage, which was also found to hold 10.7 grams of meth.

Hang pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 20.