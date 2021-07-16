Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man pleads guilty to stealing items from vacant Albert Lea home

Keng Hang
Keng Hang

Items found in luggage abandoned at Motel 6.

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 10:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A guilty plea is entered over the burglary of a vacant home.

Keng Hang, 31 of Albert Lea, was arrested in June 2020 and accused of second-degree burglary and third-degree possession of methamphetamine. Authorities say Hang illegally entered a vacant home on Stevens Street in Albert Lea and stole many personal items, including checkbooks, clothing, and jewelry.

Albert Lea police say the burglary was discovered when luggage was found at Motel 6 containing the stolen property. Investigators say Hang was identified as a person seen with the luggage, which was also found to hold 10.7 grams of meth.

Hang pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607278

Reported Deaths: 7725
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1256991793
Ramsey52766910
Dakota47061475
Anoka43036464
Washington27556296
Stearns22615227
St. Louis18195318
Scott17603139
Wright16457151
Olmsted13467102
Sherburne1207595
Carver1070449
Clay828292
Rice8233111
Blue Earth766844
Crow Wing685098
Kandiyohi669385
Chisago623953
Otter Tail588587
Benton584198
Goodhue484474
Douglas476881
Mower475233
Winona462952
Itasca461966
Isanti443065
McLeod433161
Morrison426262
Beltrami408963
Nobles408950
Steele400119
Polk389972
Becker388356
Lyon364754
Carlton355657
Freeborn349434
Pine336523
Nicollet332545
Mille Lacs313355
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287433
Todd287133
Meeker264544
Waseca239723
Martin235733
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197441
Dodge18823
Renville182746
Redwood176941
Houston175116
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164323
Fillmore158510
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147328
Sibley147110
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128719
Jackson123012
Pipestone116926
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11306
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89117
Marshall88817
Lake83520
Wilkin83513
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6074
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Drier Conditions for This Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Canine Companions help out patients at Mayo Clinic

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/16/21)

Image

$1.4 million deal for Dooley's space could bring new eatery to Downtown Rochester

Image

City Council considers Dooley's deal

Image

Child tax credit now available

Image

Sen. Tina Smith applauds White House action on beef industry practices

Image

Thursdays Downtown popular with artists

Image

Jeremiah Program Addresses Generational Poverty

Image

Floyd County Tornado Threat

Image

Speeding In Oronoco

Community Events