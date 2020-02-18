Clear

Man pleads guilty to stabbing threat in Rochester

Police say he was trying to break into a vending machine.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 1:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening someone with a knife while trying to break into a vending machine has pleaded guilty.

Jose Luis Delgado Jr., 21, was charged with 2nd degree assault and threats of violence after a January 10 incident in Rochester. Police say Delgado, who they initially described as homeless but whom court records now say lives in Plainview, was trying to break into a vending machine in the 500 block of Center Street W. Officers say when a man told Delgado to stop, Delgado came at the man with a knife and threatened to stab him.

Delgado pleaded guilty Tuesday to threats of violence and the 2nd degree assault charge was dismissed. His sentencing is set for April 6.

