Man pleads guilty to shotgun threats at Lou-Rich

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man accused of taking a shotgun to Lou-Rich and asking about his former supervisor is pleading guilty to making threats of violence.
Phillip Jonathan Martinez, 37 of Emmons, was arrested after witnesses said he returned to Lou-Rich after being fired on July 16. Police say there is security video of Martinez walking through the business with a shotgun on his shoulder.
Martinez’ girlfriend reportedly told officers he asked her if she wanted to “end it” and offered to shoot her in the face before shooting himself.
A sentencing hearing is set for December 27.
