Man pleads guilty to shotgun threats at Lou-Rich

Arrested July 17.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 9:24 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man accused of taking a shotgun to Lou-Rich and asking about his former supervisor is pleading guilty to making threats of violence.

Phillip Jonathan Martinez, 37 of Emmons, was arrested after witnesses said he returned to Lou-Rich after being fired on July 16. Police say there is security video of Martinez walking through the business with a shotgun on his shoulder.

Martinez’ girlfriend reportedly told officers he asked her if she wanted to “end it” and offered to shoot her in the face before shooting himself.

A sentencing hearing is set for December 27.

