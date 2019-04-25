Man pleads guilty to shooting up Austin business

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested after windows were shot out at an Austin business is pleading guilty.

Bradley David Tate, 41 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Thursday to terrorist threats, 1st degree criminal damage to property, and attempted escape from custody.

Tate was arrested on February 22 after police were called to a home in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue SW. A woman told officers that Tate walked into her home with a rifle and said someone was trying to kill him. Tate surrendered himself after police arrived and officers say he was wearing body armor and had a rifle, two 9mm pistols, and a knife.

Police say their investigation showed Tate used methamphetamine early that day, fired off several shots in his house, then fired several shots at the nearby Donker’s Appliance. Police say a search of Tate’s home found two pistols, several magazines along with pistol and rifle ammunition, methamphetamine, and a bullet proof vest.

After he was booked into the Mower County Jail, police say Tate tried and failed to escape on February 24.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 5.