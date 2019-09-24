CLARION, Iowa – A man accused of shooting at an occupied bus is pleading guilty.
Jason Jacob Bouska, 39 of Eagle Grove, has entered guilty pleas to 2nd degree criminal mischief, carrying weapons, and reckless use of a firearm causing property damage. Bouska was arrested after the Eagle Grove Police Department said he fired several shots at the bus in the Union Pacific Railroad Yard on December 6, 2018.
His sentencing is scheduled for November 13.
Bouska agreed to a plea deal after being charged with going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Related Content
- Man pleads guilty to shooting at Wright County bus
- Not guilty plea in Wright County shooting
- Wright County man pleads guilty to sex with teen
- Wright County man pleads not guilty to child porn
- Man arrested for shooting at a bus in Wright County
- Man charged with Wright County shooting
- Guilty plea in Wright County sex abuse
- Child porn guilty plea in Wright County
- Semi hits Belmond-Klemme school bus in Wright County
- Accused bus shooter pleads not guilty
Scroll for more content...