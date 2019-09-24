Clear
Man pleads guilty to shooting at Wright County bus

Jason Bouska
Jason Bouska

Police say the bus was occupied at the time.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – A man accused of shooting at an occupied bus is pleading guilty.

Jason Jacob Bouska, 39 of Eagle Grove, has entered guilty pleas to 2nd degree criminal mischief, carrying weapons, and reckless use of a firearm causing property damage. Bouska was arrested after the Eagle Grove Police Department said he fired several shots at the bus in the Union Pacific Railroad Yard on December 6, 2018.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 13.

Bouska agreed to a plea deal after being charged with going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

