Man pleads guilty to sex abuse in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man accused of sexually abusing a teen is changing his plea.

Ruben Mario Ramirez, 34 of Mason City, is now pleading guilty to 3rd degree sex abuse. Law enforcement says he performed a sex act on a 15-year-old in early February while knowing how old his victim was.

No sentencing date has been set. Ramirez remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 cash only bond. He failed to appear for a hearing in June and was eventually arrested in Nebraska.